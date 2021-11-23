There’s no bigger way to express your love to someone than to get their name tatted on your face. The Atlanta Songstress may be over many things including London On Da Track, but love is definitely not one of them. Summer and her new bea LVRD Pharaoh ‘Larry’ confirmed their love after making a visit to the ink shop, getting personalized tattoos, and posting it to each of their Instagram pages. Summer shared the news with her 4.2 million followers via a series of intimate photos. She appeared to be lying on her back and displaying a sweet smile with her eyes closed as her beau leaned in for a kiss and to nuzzle her face with his. Summer’s caption read 🖤Bestfriend while Larry’s stated Eternal Love Wins 🤞🏽🖤. Friends like Erykah Badu responded with excitement like ‘Summer and Larry in love 😂😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. While Black Twitter reacted with disappointment. ‘Tell me why Summer Walker dropped that album just to tattoo f***** “larry” on her face,’ one person wrote. Another user suggested disappointment was the norm for fans of the R&B star. ‘Being a summer walker fan is like being an arsenal supporter, everyday disappointment,’ they joked. If this says nothing else then Would you get your man’s name tattooed on your face? Hit us up in the comment section.