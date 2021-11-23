The long-lasting feud between T-Pain and Usher came to an end last night in Atlanta as the two singers reunited on stage at an event for Dave Chappelle’s new documentary.

“I love you, bro,” T-Pain said to Usher. “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a goddamn thing. It’s all love. In a time when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me.”

The reunion takes place several months after T-Pain revealed in Netflix’s This Is Pop docuseries that he battled severe depression following a conversation with Usher, who said T-Pain’s use of auto-tune had negatively impacted music.

“[Usher] said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music,” T-Pain said. “Yeah man you really fucked up music for real singers.’ I was like, “What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune.” He was like, “Yeah, you fucked it up.” I’m like, “But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.” I don’t even think I realized this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

In August, Usher told Billboard he’s “happy” T-Pain shared the story and its impact on him with the world.

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life,” Usher said. “I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

The reunion also comes after T-Pain denied having spoken to Usher about his comments, despite Usher’s claims to the contrary.