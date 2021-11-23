Hip-Hop star G Herbo joined Taraji P. Henson for her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

In the episode titled “PTSD with Rapper G Herbo: Not Just from Combat,” the two discuss how G Herbo suffers from PTSD as a result of growing up around gun violence. The impact on his life has led him to utilize his platform to help Black men that are in need of mental health services. Also in the episode, Community activist Harry Bell shares how witnessing multiple shootings left him struggling with alcohol and suicidal thoughts. Therapist Isha Metzger sheds light on the personal and community impacts of gun violence, and how these life-threatening weapons specifically cause harm to the Black community.

This #GivingTuesday, please consider supporting G Herbo’s and Harry Bell’s efforts to support the mental health of those impacted by gun violence by visiting Color a Positive Thought at https://www.facebook.com/colorapositivethought.

In Peace of Mind with Taraji, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and her best friend and co-host Tracie Jade shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly those in the Black community. Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts, and everyday people, the series shows how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.