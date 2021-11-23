A hip-hop legend visited the Nick Cannon Show on Monday as Ja Rule appeared for an interview and performance of “Put It On Me.”

During his time on the show, Ja would reflect on his Murder Inc days and how he penned some of the biggest hits of all time, highlighting he wrote for Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, and more. When asked what was the goal, Ja had a simple answer.

“I’m not even going to lie, Nick. We were winging it. We were just happy to be in the game. We were students of Hip Hop.”

You can hear his full interview below and catch his “Put It On Me” performance as well.