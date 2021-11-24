DaBaby Gives Out 10K in Thanksgiving Gift Cards

DaBaby is helping provide a better Thanksgiving for local families in Charlotte.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, showed up at the Walmart on North Tryon Street, where he gave out 100 gift cards worth 100-dollars each on Monday.

EARLIER: @DaBabyDaBaby surrounded by hundreds of fans at a #Charlotte Walmart.



He passed out gift cards to 100 families to shop for #Thanksgiving.



We'll have more at 11. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/iYuM1DaP1n — Brandon Hamilton (@BHAMonTV) November 22, 2021

The “Suge” rapper tweeted that those families who couldn’t make it out should stay tuned for more details.

This is not the first time DaBaby has helped his community during the holidays. He hosted a Thanksgiving meal event last year for roughly 300 people.

In 2019, DaBaby has hosted an annual “Billion Dollar Baby Christmas” in Charlotte where he gives away gifts to more than 200 children in the community.

This news follows recent controversy with his child’s mother DaniLeigh and a domestic dispute that spilled over to social media.

Despite the distractons the Charlotte native still managed to show up and help his community with 10K in Thanksgiving gift cards.

