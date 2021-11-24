Eric Bellinger is nominated for the 2022 GRAMMYs and in celebration, he has released an acoustic version of the fan-favorite singles from his album, New Light. The New Light album was nominated for Best Progressive R&B album, bringing his total career nominations to 3.

The acoustic edition of his now GRAMMY-nominated album, New Light will be released via YFS (Your Favorite Song)/EMPIRE. The EP will include 4 of the fan-favorite singles, “What About Us”, “Tired Of Waiting”, “Go Get It”, and “Euphoric.”

You can press play on the release below.

