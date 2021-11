J. Cole’s “m y l i f e” single is sprinkled across the Grammy Awards and has led to a pair of nominations for the sky-rocketing career of North Carolina rapper Morray. The “Quicksand” star is nominated for the first time, appearing alongside Cole and 21 Savage in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

2x Grammy nominated morray… — Morray (@morrayda1) November 24, 2021

Earlier this year, Morray released his Street Sermons album and then joined Cole and Savage on The Off-Season Tour.