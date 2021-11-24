Rihanna’s “We Found Love” surpasses one-billion views on YouTube.

Earlier this week, the singer earned the record for the most videos by a female artist with at least one-billion views on the streaming platform when her 2011 hit featuring Calvin Harris reached the mark.

“We Found Love” was the first single of Talk That Talk album. The era featured a more grunge-ish Rihanna look and feel. The 9x Platinum single entered number one on thirty-seven charts.

This accomplishment comes a decade after the song’s official release. Rihanna has three other songs with more than a billion views including her 2012 record “Diamonds” and “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Eminem.

Back in August, the singer joined the billionaire’s club in the business world when Forbes revealed the Savage X Fenty creator was worth one-point-seven billion dollars.

