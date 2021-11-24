Saweetie Nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song at GRAMMYs

With an SNL performance under her belt, Saweetie’s take-over continues, earning two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.

“I’m speechless! I wish I had the words to express how I feel right now,” Saweetie said of the news. “I’m just so grateful! Being acknowledged for all of the hard work that me and my team have been doing feels AMAZING. Thank you to Team Icy for sticking with me through thick and thin! What an exciting morning! IKDR!!”

2X GRAMMY NOMINATED IKDR ♥️🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/e7x4ZPsXsN — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 23, 2021

Last week, Saweetie released her new single “Icy Chain,” which you can hear below.

