Silk Sonic’s impressive year continues as they have been nominated for four GRAMMY Awards. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open,” the debut hit and 2021 summertime anthem from their critically-acclaimed album An Evening With Silk Sonic, earns nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song categories.

“Leave The Door Open” became Silk Sonic’s first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

Earlier this month, the duo dropped off An Evening With Silk Sonic, featuring collaborations from Thundercat and Booty Collins.

The new album is nine songs deep, headlined by the three singles “Leave The Door Open,” “Skate,” and “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Before the launch of their An Evening with Silk Sonic album, the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak teamed with Spotify for an exclusive party. The intimate event was infused with the Silk Sonic lifestyle, allowing for their select guest list to hear the album.

The event was set to a 70s backdrop, complete with sequins, disco balls, and roller skating dancers, the experience transported guests into the full Silk Sonic experience which would not be complete without a special performance from the R&B super duo.

.Paak and Mars would take the stage with The Hooligans to perform “Fly as Me,” “Leave the Door Open” and their most recent single, “Smokin Out the Window.”

Among the guests were Janelle Monae, Ella Mae, Ty Dolla $ign, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, Charlie Puth, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and Shaun Ross.

You can see the images below.