The New York Giants have struggled all season long, especially on the offensive side of things. After another awful performance, the Giants decided to part ways with Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens “is expected to call plays the rest of the season.”

Garrett’s removal shouldn’t come at a big surprise. The Giants rank 25th in points per game (18.9) and 23rd in points per game (322.8). Five times this season the team has been held to 17 or fewer points, and the team managed just 215 yards and 10 points with three turnovers against Tampa Bay on Monday night after coming off a bye week to prepare. The Giants have scored 30 points only once in the 26 games since Garrett joined the team.

With seven games left in the season, Kitchens and Giants Head Coach Joe Judge, will be tasked with the job of seeing if he can get anything out of quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and a young collection of wide receivers, whom collectively, should be putting up better numbers.