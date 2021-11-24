The cast is now complete for the New Group’s upcoming production of Black No More starring the legendary rapper Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter. Lillias White, and Brandon Victor Dixon have been added to the musical inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 novel. This isn’t the first time the Philadelphia rapper has flexed his acting skills. Trotter has been featured in the TV series The Duece and has appeared in the films Brown Sugar, Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, Brooklyn Babylon, Night Catches Us and the James Brown biopic Get On Up.

The musical is set to run January 11–February 27, 2022, at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

Directed by Scott Elliott with choreography by Tony winner Bill T. Jones, the production will feature Trotter of The Roots—who also composed the show—along with Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Power), Tony winner Lillias White (Chicago, The Life), Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), Tamika Lawrence (If/Then), Theo Stockman (American Psycho), Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers), Ephraim Sykes(Ain’t Too Proud, Hamilton), and Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Guys and Dolls).

The musical tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem”—by turning Black people white.

