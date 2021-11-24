During an interview with Fox News, former President Donald Trump said that Kyle Rittenhouse visited him in Mar-A-Lago following his acquittal for the killing of two people in Kenosha last summer.

“He called. He wanted to know if he could come over, say hello, because he was a fan,” Trump said during an interview with Sean Hannity that aired last night, Nov 23.

Trump went on to defend Rittenhouse, saying the trial was an example of ‘prosecutorial misconduct” and that Rittenhouse shouldn’t have had to go through the trial.

“He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. … That was prosecutorial misconduct. He should have not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead,” Trump said.

Last week Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges for the murders of 2 people and the wounding of others in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer during a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake. The trial lasted for 2 weeks and featured testimony from over 30 witnesses including Rittenhouse. For 25 hours, the 12 juror jury deliberated and eventually decided to acquit Rittenhouse of all charges.

Following the acquittal, President Joe Biden said that he stood by the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse. “Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded,” he said. “The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.” He went on to say that the verdict “will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included,” but reiterated that “the jury has spoken.”