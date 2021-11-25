Rodney McLeod is showing off his sense of style off the field. The Super Bowl Champion released his first collection just in time to make fashion statements to start the Winter.

Founded back in 2017, Back of House is a men’s streetwear brand with a modern aesthetic. The mission is to engineer unique high-quality products at an affordable price while focusing on storytelling.

The collection features a vast variety of pieces including an exclusive varsity jacket, Canvas work jackets and pants, hoodies, sweatpants, hats, socks and accessories. As a Washington D.C. native, Rodney McLeod his first release derives from his hometown influences while growing up.

In addition, BOH wants customers to remember that life is a journey. While at times humans have the tendency to emulate the result, humans must remember to enjoy the process of producing that result step by step.

Fashion is a prevalent passion for McLeod. He launched the Style Sold Separately Series alongside 2018 Super Bowl teammate Malcom Jenkins, where they highlight the drip of NFL players, give their insight on their favorite trends and more.

“Those tunnels walks have become run-ways for players now,” says McLeod.

McLeod’s mission is community first – bringing people together to establish the foundation and success of that community. Through his non-profit, Change our Future, he constantly gives back to the underprivileged communities of Philly and D.C.

Family, philanthropy and fashion leads McLeod’s life off the field. On the field, he will be instrumental in that effort as a defensive anchor, as the Eagles make their late season playoff push.

Be sure out Rodney McLeod’s latest collection with the release of Back of House.

