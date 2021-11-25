Social Media Reacts to LeBron Getting Pacers Fans Ejected From Game

During his first game back from suspension, LeBron James was being heckled by two Pacers fans sitting courtside. LeBron stopped the game to point the fans out to officials, who then escorted the pair out of the arena.

LeBron is not happy with these Pacers fans pic.twitter.com/ymuiIquZi9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2021

Despite the interruption, LeBron scored 39 points and had 5 rebounds in the Lakers 124-116 overtime win over the Pacers.

During the postgame press conference, LeBron addressed the situation, saying “When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated.” He added “There’s a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me.”

LeBron on getting #pacer fans ejected at the Fieldhouse “When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/4WxaXcoH6p — Chris Widlic (@Chris_Widlic) November 25, 2021

Following the incident, many people took to social media to share their thoughts on James getting the fans ejected. Some, such as notorious LeBron hater, Skip Bayless, ridiculed LeBron for his actions and called LeBron “LeSnitch.” Surely more people called him that after Bayless’s tweet.

“And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight’s game in Indianapolis,” Skip Bayless tweeted.

And yes, we definitely will talk about the LeSnitch incident that happened at tonight's game in Indianapolis. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 25, 2021

Check out some more reactions below.

Lebron leaves a dude leakin…takes a one game break…then immediately comes back, drops a light 39…and gets 2 fans ejected…THATS SOME KING SHI https://t.co/NFlrchsdeX — JAY® (@LeGoatKittle) November 25, 2021

Crybaby Lebron James had two fans kicked out of the arena.

pic.twitter.com/b0w7k9FI3h — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) November 25, 2021

The fan when he saw LeBron point at him pic.twitter.com/TiRBthvHXV — Steve (@Steve_LFC19) November 25, 2021

Bron kicked a white person out and hit a LeFuck You 3 — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 25, 2021

Skip Bayless first runner up at the Player Haters Ball https://t.co/DcJdvr6CvM — 𝐝𝐲𝐋𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐞𝐦𝐩 (@dondyl_) November 25, 2021