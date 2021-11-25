The Weeknd is celebrating the 5th year anniversary of the STARBOY album with a 5-piece limited-edition collection designed by John Ross’s Seventh Heaven. Originally released on November 25, 2016, STARBOY went double-platinum, captured #1 in 90 countries, and shattered the global streaming record at the time in under a week.
The collection features 2 premium handmade jackets in leather and denim with Seventh Heaven’s signature motif, a padded 3D cross. A signature symbol of the STARBOY era, a cross-shaped shoulder bag rounds out the celebratory capsule. There is also a short sleeve tee and a hoodie.
“I’m excited to be working with The Weeknd, who is such a great artist, Cash and La Mar being people I really respect, it’s an honor to reimagine some of our staple pieces for this release,” said John Ross.
The capsule collection will be available exclusively on shop.theweeknd.com on November 25 @ 3 PM EST. Prices range from $75 for the tee to $800 for a leather jacket.