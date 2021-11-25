The family of Young Dolph is issuing their first public statement since the death of the popular Memphis artist.

In their statement via WREG, the family expresses their gratitude for the love fans have shown since the 36-year-old was shot and killed in Memphis.

The statement comes through Dolph’s publicist:

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.

“As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

The family statement also included a quote from author Rudyard Kipling:

Young Dolph, whose given name is Adolph Thornton Junior, was murdered last week at Makeda’s Cookies. He was in town last week to help give away Thanksgiving turkeys in the community. He also had a visit with the staff of a cancer center where several of his family members received treatment.

Police are still searching for suspects in the case.

