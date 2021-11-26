Drake and Adele are apparently good friends. Adele was speaking with CBC Radio and revealed the bond between them is rooted in understanding being superstars.

“We are a dying breed,” Adele said. “There was like 10 of us. You know, I don’t think there’ll ever be that many of us again at the top doing it the way we were doing it. We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, ‘You’ve got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the fuck out.’ We existed in the old school.”

Adele would go on to say that Drake is one of the best things that came from her career.

Adele says she and Drake are a dying breed in music and you’ll probably never see another artist accomplish what they’ve been able to accomplish, mostly due to the fact that the both came up pre-streaming. pic.twitter.com/AwDsK3iM50 — jen (@thejendoctrine) November 20, 2021

Adele could have another hip-hop friend in Bobby Shmurda, who wants the two could make a strip club anthem.

Shmurda hit Twitter and revealed that is exactly what he wants to do with the British megastar.

“You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem,” Bobby Shmurda wrote.

Would you be here for the collaboration?

You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem 😂 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) November 25, 2021