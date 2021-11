Bobby Shmurda Wants to Make a Strip Club Banger with Adele

Show of hands, who expected Bobby Shmurda to want to work with Adele? Keep those hands raised if you thought the two could make a strip club anthem.

Shmurda hit Twitter and revealed that is exactly what he wants to do with the British megastar.

“You Know what the world needs …. #BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem,” Bobby Shmurda wrote.

Would you be here for the collaboration?

