boohooMAN has taken digital retail to the next level. The online fashion brand puts a spin on Black Friday shopping deals with, HACK FRIDAY.

With the use of their digital campaign character and hacker Robin, he is doing his part to assure customers have the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as possible.

boohooMAN CEO Samir Kamani spoke to the excitement behind the new initiative.

Advertisement

This is an exciting time for the boohooMAN. We are able to give customers the opportunity to scan our posters and billboards around the world to receive special offers and experience our virtual reality. We’re proud to be one of the first to launch an interactive digital experience on this scale.”

Since Nov. 15, the brand has showcase a number of Billboards and posters across the globe. Each billboard contains a QR code, that customers can scan in order to activate Robin. They can join Robin to take over fashion with a number of deals that would not be offered without him.

As augmented reality becomes more prevalent with the launch of the Metaverse, NFTs, crypto and more, boohooMAN makes the transition as well.

Get ready for huge deals on Black Friday as well as Cyber Monday.