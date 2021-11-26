According to a report from te New York Post, a Congressional representative want to award Kyle Rittenhouse, the shooter in the Kenosha Riots who was recently acquitted after killing two people, the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest honor.

Congressional Representative Majorie Taylor Greene offered up the bill on Tuesday, saying it should be considered to “award a Congressional Gold Medal to Kyle H. Rittenhouse, who protected the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.” Greene went on to say that the honor was meant “to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatize the virtues of patriotism, and perpetuate the remembrance of great events.”

For Rittenhouse to receive the prestigious award, two thirds of Congress in the Senate and the House must co-sign the presentation.

Advertisement

Rittenhouse’s attorney isn’t happy about the unpopular nomination, saying, “There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” said Mark Richard. “They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying, ‘Come work for me.’ They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it’s disgusting.”