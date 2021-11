DreamDoll Gives Throwback 2000s in “You Know My Body” Video

DreamDoll is back with a new video “You Know My Body” bringing in assistance from Capella Grey. The new video brings the rising star to the screen in signature NY apparel and attitude at the Bronx basketball court while the ballers vie for her attention.

You can check out the new video below.