Fresh off releasing his King of The Trap 2 mixtape, Lil Migo has returned with the video for “Sergeant.” The new video brings Lil Migo’s militaristic flow to camo models while he “Moves like a sergeant.”

The new release is released via Heavy Camp/4th & Broadway/Republic Records.

The new 15-song release features anthemic trap bars, airtight flows, and chantable hooks. The biggest indication of that sound comes on “Migo Shit,” featuring Quavo.

Additional features on the album include Duke Deuce and Blac Youngsta.

“This is what y’all have been waiting for,” Lil Migo said. “King of the Trap was like an introduction to me. King of The Trap 2 is me taking the throne. The world’s going to hear me, and they’re going to hear what Memphis has got to say.”

You can check out the full release below.