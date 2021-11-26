Rek Banga Cements His Place As One To Be Reckoned With After Dropping “City Of Bompton”

Hip hop rockstar Rek Banga is ascending rapidly through the music industry. His stand out long red locs and deep raspy voice sets him apart from his peers in the industry, giving way to a new soundscape that many others will soon follow.

His latest hit, “City of Bompton” he sets down the main rule of visiting the legendary city of Compton, California: Don’t be an opp and always remain consistent, or the consequences will be unpleasant for the violator.

This record also pays homage to the classic hip hop album “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” using undertones of the reminiscent production created by iconic producer, Dr Dre. The track features labelmate, Almighty Breskii, who borrows from Snoop Dogg’s 1,2,3,4—lyric opener, but continues with an original flow.

The New Jersey native continues to set trends by continually thinking and performing outside of what all other artists are doing, setting him on a path of success and longevity.