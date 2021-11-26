Tyga Will Not be Charged in Domestic Violence Case

Tyga Will Not be Charged in Domestic Violence Case

Tyga will sidestep domestic violence charges after being accused of such by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.

TMZ revealed has departed the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which is where he could only be charged with a felony.

According to Page Six, Tyga was arrested by the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this month. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Advertisement

Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 12, 2021

TMZ states Tya’s ex showed up at his home in the early hours of Monday morning, allegedly intoxicated, leading to entry to his home. In a contrasting story, Swanson says Tyga sent a car for her. Later Monday, Swanson filed a police report after leaving Tyga’s home. Swanson would also post messages between her and Tyga revealing a car was sent for her.

“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.,” she wrote.

Swanson would go on to show images of her bruised and battered face. You can see the images below.