Tyga will sidestep domestic violence charges after being accused of such by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson.
TMZ revealed has departed the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, which is where he could only be charged with a felony.
According to Page Six, Tyga was arrested by the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this month. He was released on $50,000 bail.
TMZ states Tya’s ex showed up at his home in the early hours of Monday morning, allegedly intoxicated, leading to entry to his home. In a contrasting story, Swanson says Tyga sent a car for her. Later Monday, Swanson filed a police report after leaving Tyga’s home. Swanson would also post messages between her and Tyga revealing a car was sent for her.
“I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited. When I tried to leave he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.,” she wrote.
Swanson would go on to show images of her bruised and battered face. You can see the images below.