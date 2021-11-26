Yo Gotti season is delayed a little bit. The multiplatinum musician, record executive, and entrepreneur is pushing back his new double-disc album, CM10: Free Game from its Nov. 26 release date.

Yo Gotti pushes his new album back. It was scheduled to release this Friday. pic.twitter.com/XSjEk6VlzW — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 24, 2021

The previous album announcement highlights Gotti’s rise from Memphis upstart to award-winning record artist/executive. To reflect both aspects of his career, Gotti will be releasing two albums under CM10 – one called “Free” and the other called “Game.”

Yo Gotti announces his new double album “Free Game” releasing November 26th. pic.twitter.com/wrv5DtkOqU — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 16, 2021

CM10: Free Game will include his song “For The Record,” which touches on his entrepreneurial ambitions, growth as a businessman, and desire to set an example for his CMG signees. The album will serve as Gotti’s first full-length album release since January 31, 2020, when he released “Untrapped” which included collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Advertisement

Two months ago Gotti revealed he was the co-owner of the D.C. United, Major League Soccer’s most-decorated franchise. Gotti now joins an esteemed ownership group that includes billionaires Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Heisman Trophy winner and Houston Texans running back Mark Ingram II, Granite Associates Inc. CEO Adam Gerry, Swansea City A.F.C. co-owner Jake Silverstein and Washington DC mogul Joe Mamo.

“I was introduced to the game by my son and watched how quickly it has grown in our country, so I’m honored to join the D.C. United ownership group,” Gotti said. “I’ve long admired Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan’s ambition and entrepreneurship and look forward to collaborating with them – and the entire ownership group – to further elevate D.C. United’s commitment to connecting soccer, entertainment, community, and culture. Together, we’re going to enhance fan experience and bring new and exciting events to Audi Field.”

D.C. united is one of the founding franchises of the MLS and one of the most prestigious in league history. D.C. United have won the MLS Cup four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2004), the Supporters’ Shield four times (1997, 1999, 2006 and 2007) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times (1996, 2008 and 2013).