It’s a Cali link up as Blueface and BLXST combine for the new single and video “Chose Me.” The new release brings Blueface floating over BLXST’s production with luxurious bars.

BLXST adds vocals in addition to the production, skating out “Something told me, I didn’t chose this lifestyle, it just chose me” on the single.

You can hear “Chose Me” below.

