Lil Nas X is partnering with Cash App, the #1 finance app in the country to empower teams with more financial access. Cash App is now available to teens with parental authorizations.

“I’ve been on Cash App for years, and I think it’s amazing they are making it available to anyone 13 and older now,” Lil Nas X says. “I wish they had something like Cash App when I was younger and I think it’s great that more young people can start to take control of their financial futures early on.”

To celebrate this launch and partnership, Lil Nas X is giving away $1 million dollars to those ages 13 and up across his social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok). This gesture allows Lil Nas X to empower his teen fan base to learn more about money management while also reinforcing Cash App’s mission to redefine the world’s relationship with money by making it more relatable, instantly available, and universally accessible.

