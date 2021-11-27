ICYMI: The Best Moments From Power 105.1’s 2021 Powerhouse Concert

ICYMI: The Best Moments From Power 105.1’s 2021 Powerhouse Concert

Power 105.1 hosted their annual Powerhouse concert on Sunday, November 21st at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

After a one-year hiatus in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Migos, MoneyBagg Yo, Saweetie, Polo G took the stage.

Check out some of our favorite moments from Powerhouse:

Advertisement

New York City Was In Attendance #Respectfully

New York City was thoroughly represented with performances by Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, Capella Grey, and B-Lovee.

The crowd went crazy when Fivio brought out Dream Doll to perform their collaboration “Ah Ah Ah.”

DJ Spin King Has Cool Friends

DJ Spin King had his own set and brought out A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie who describes the disc jockey as his “f*cking bro” on his song, “Timeless.” But fans were in for a treat when Fetty Wap took the stage and serenaded the crowd with his classics.

Young Dolph Tributes

Not only were Young Dolph’s records played throughout the night, but Roddy Ricch and Migos both also took the time out during their sets to show love to the late rapper.