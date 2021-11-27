Lil Baby was quick to knock down rumors of his alleged new boo, Saweetie after reports came out of his recent shopping spree spend.

The two Grammy-nominated stars took to the Powerhouse stage last weekend. The annual concert was preceded by Saweetie’s SNL debut, where she performed hit songs, “Tap In” and “Best Friend.”

Following the busy weekend in the Tri-State, Saweetie stayed a little longer. Apparently, Lil Baby did as well because the two were spotted going shopping together at the Chanel store in NYC.

Baby reportedly dropped $100,000 on Saweetie, which sparked dating rumors immediately. Well the Quality Control Music rapper was quick to shut that down. He took to Twitter to dispel the reports.

“Baby not dating NO ONE!! I’m Single!” tweeted the 26-year-old rapper.

On the other hand, Saweetie did not confirm nor deny the rumor. Jayda Cheeves, Lil Baby’s on-and-off-again girlfriend and baby mama, liked the rumored post on Hollywood Unlocked.

Saweetie recently dated Quavo for some time before the two called it quits back in March. Although the internal conflict between Lil Baby and Migos continues behind the scenes, the two are QC label mates. Therefore, dating Quavo’s would potentially continue to complicate the matter.

A similar situation occurred when Nets star James Harden allegedly sent $100,000 on the Icy Girl for a date back in June. Harden denied that rumor.

Since her split with Quavo, Saweetie has continued her rise as a star. She began a number of endeavors with McDonald’s, MAC make-up, her ICY University series, and recently landed two Grammy nods for the 2022 award show.

In addition to her recent success, Saweetie told Power 105.1’s Nyla Symone that she wants to have a baby as well. Based on Lil Baby’s response, you can cross him off the list of