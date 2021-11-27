Mack Wilds has returned with his first single in four years. The new release, “Simple Things,” is dropped via The Ninety-Five Percent/Platoon.

The new single chronicles the up and down nature of relationships as Mack asks his partner to reflect on the simple things that made their relationship originally click. The new single is produced by Anwar Sawyer (Audrey Nuna) and creates a cuffing season anthem that highlights amplifying the simple things in life.

Speaking on “Simple Things,” Mack revealed “It’s been some time since our last full-on release, and so it made sense to lead with something from my own personal experiences and my heart. Like most of our stories, love just happens to be complicated. So this is just that; a complicated love song.”

You can hear the new single below.