Snoop Dogg is Joined by Dave East and Fabolous for “Make Me Some Money” Video

Have you listened to Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm album yet? The Doggfather digs into the slew of hits on his Def Jam debut for the new video for “Make Some Money,” featuring Fabolous and Dave East.

The “Make Some Money” video is a foray into black cultural excellence through various mediums of artistry, highlighting fine art by notable Black artists such as Brianne Rose Brooks, Azikiwe Mohammad, Mark Thomas Gibson, William Villalongo, and Devin Troy Strother.

The video is an homage to Black creators and artists who brought the pieces together for the project.

You can see the new release below.