On his birthday (Nov. 26), Latin superstar and trap artist, Anuel AA has released his third album Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren.

The new project is a conceptual series created to show love to the legends that inspired him. The new album was created over eight months in the pandemic, bringing a bridge of Hip-Hop, Trap, and Reggaeton.

With the project, Anuel created five album covers that paid homage to iconic moments to his personal favorite legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather, Cono McGregor, Tupac, Pablo Escobar, and many more.

Anuel also dropped a new single and video featured in the album, ”Llorando En Un Ferrari,” (Crying in a Ferrari), which is a continuation of his “Leyendas” conceptual series.

“During these last few months, I have grown as a person and artist. This album is my baby as it shares plenty of what I have been through this year and during my life, but overall it has inspired me by honoring legends like Michael Jordan, Tupac, Conor McGregor, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather and more,” said Anuel AA. “I am proud to share with my fans a concept that is inspirational for the streets and globally with my lyrics, tone, sound, visuals and overall messaging.”

He added, “I wanted all my fans to know that I released a video each week to share a trilogy of a storyline of down falls and successful gains with hard work, determination and dedication. The new video shares a tragic moment but it expresses pain.”

Producers on the album include Chris Jeday, Gaby Music, ainy, Nelly “El Arma Secreta,” Masis, De La Cruz, Foreign Tech, Ovy On The Drums, and Subelo Neo.

You can hear the album below.