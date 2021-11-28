Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan Have Big Nights at 2021 Soul Train Awards

Silk Sonic and Jazmine Sullivan Have Big Nights at 2021 Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Soul Train Awards aired on BET and saw Maxwell receive the legend award and Ashanti crowned as “Lady of Soul.” Both R&B/Soul superstars delivered performances during the evening. Additional big winners include Silk SOnic and Jazmine Sullivan.

For the very first time, the “Soul Train Awards” took place at the World Famous Apollo in Harlem, NYC, and dynamic best-friend duo Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returned as co-hosts.

R&B/Soul super duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic’s performance of “Fly As Me” kicked off the evening and they closed with their new single “Smokin’ Out The Window.”

Advertisement

Ari Lennox brought “Pressure” to the stage and singer/songwriter Lucky Daye had the audience swooning with a sultry performance of his hit song “Over.” Gospel singer Fred Hammond made his set the “Soul Train Tabernacle Awards,” with his single “Yahweh.” Additional performers included BET Amplified artists Marzz and Elhae.

The AT&T Soul Cypher made a return with DJ D-Nice on the boards and featured the talents of Tone Stith, Koryn Hawthorne, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, and Musiq Soulchild.

In the second half of the show, Leon Bridges and Summer Walker lit up the stage with their performances.

The complete list of winners are available below:

BEST NEW ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHARLIE WILSON

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

GIVEON

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

KIRK FRANKLIN

SONG OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – HEAUX TALES

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN – WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B – WILD SIDE

BEST COLLABORATION

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN