6ix9ine Gifts His Bae Birkins and Bundles of Cash for Her 25th Birthday

Be 6ix9ine’s bae and you get a Birkin. Hip-Hop’s resident rat went crazy for his girlfriend’s birthday. Jade turned 25 and received Birkin bags and a stack of cash. Jade showed off the gifts on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gifts Girlfriend Over $100,000 CASH And 3 Birkin Bags For Her Birthday! 😍 pic.twitter.com/3NEhK3Yppr — BCR Entertainment Worldwide (@BcrWorldwide) November 27, 2021

“Wow!!!! All I can say is wow. I’m so thankful, blessed & grateful,” Jade wrote. “I wanna thank everyone for coming and celebrating my birthday with me. I wanna thank you baby @6ix9ine you really outdid yourself.”

You can see her post here.

