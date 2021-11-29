After a request last week from Judge William M. Ray II to share her STD test results in the defamation case against vlogger Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe, famed rapper/reality star Cardi B contends that she’s shared her herpes and HPV tests months ago, which will allegedly prove that Tasha K was spreading false rumors, therefore, solidifying her defamation case.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, said in the comments on an IG post from NeighborhoodTalk, “The test results been already turned in for 3 month’s already however her lawyers requested for all of my medical records which got denied by the judge! Only herpes and hpv will be for the trial as judge requested!”

Cardi continued in the comments, saying, “And for the people who lack comprehension reason why I sued in the first place is because I wanted to publicly prove that these deceases and claims this woman made about me are false and I’m willing to do anything and everything to prove it. THANKS.”

Advertisement