Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick have teamed for their new single “Nothing’s Impossible.”

“I gotta tell you, I am so excited,” Warwick said about the single. “Yes, I am.”

For those of you asking about the song with @chancetherapper… well, it’s out NOW. I am very excited about this 🥰🥰🥰 If you can’t find the link to stream in Chance’s bio, you can find it in mine. 🥰🥰🥰 Ok… Bye! pic.twitter.com/LLXXLvcMO1 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 27, 2021

“Nothing’s Impossible” will benefit Social Works, the nonprofit Chance founded to empower the youth of Chicago through the arts, and Hunger: Not Impossible, a nonprofit that connects families with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from local restaurants.

You can hear the release below.

Dionne Warwick’s new Twitter presence has definitely earned her some young fans.

After tweeting that she wanted Teyana Taylor to portray her in a biopic, the legendary singer confirmed that the collaboration is in the works.

This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

“It’s going to be a series, we’re planning to do an episodic type of a show,” she announced during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “[Teyana] is certainly a talented young lady with whom I’ve had the pleasure of interfacing. In fact, we had a conversation last night on the telephone. She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved and she’s also going to be very, very much involved in directing it and putting together parts and parcel of how we see this going.”

“Netflix is one of the places I’ve been looking at possibly doing it,” she explains. “They’re not the only place that we’re looking at but Netflix seems to be the leading episodic [platform] to do something similar to what I want to do. There’s a lot of very exciting stuff going on right now!”

After Dionne Warwick laid down the rules for her biopic, Teyana Taylor expressed her enthusiasm to portray the singer.

“When the LEGENDARY @therealdionnew had this moment w/ @netflix & they started jotting notes in their palm pilots…I was lookin at them likeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” the Harlem native wrote on Instagram. “P.S. One thing about them doors…..They open,” she added, referencing her retirement from music.

