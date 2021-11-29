Dj Khaled turned 46 the day after Thanksgiving and was able to celebrate in the company of some of his closest friends. The New Orleans-born star shared photos and videos from his special day, thanking everyone who took the time to wish him well and flexing all of the luxurious presents he got from his celebrity friends, including an incredible green Rolex from his long-time friend and collaborator, Drake.

Drake’s Instagram Story

On a faceTime with the Canadian star, Khaled unboxed his present. “Oh shit, I’m on some Drake shit,” he can be heard saying as he gazes in amazement. “Yo, Drake! This some Drake shit. Drake, you started this crazy shit, you know that, right? All these green diamonds and shit.”

We don’t actually get to see Drake’s face in the clip, but we’re sure he was smiling from ear to ear. Drake was unable to attend Khaled’s star-studded birthday party, the “Views” rapper did make sure to share a special greeting to the DJ on Instagram. “Happy birthday more life my brother,” He shared a photo with Khalid making a funny face. “This pic sums up how much we stress each other. But we all love you so much thank you for the memories @djkhaled.”

DJ Khaled shows off his new green Rolex while on FaceTime with Drake pic.twitter.com/lFWD663jdT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 27, 2021

Those in attendance at the Dj Khaled’s party included Diddy, Big Sean, Timbaland, Foodgod, and many more. From the looks of his endless Instagram posts, DJ Khaled celebrated his birthday in style and had a great time.