Drake didn’t only gift Fat Joe a new Rolex, but he also dropped off a new collaboration. At his birthday party this weekend, DJ Khaled teased a new single from the two on the way.

“I got some new music coming out with Drake real soon,” Khaled said. “This shit sound crazy, too. The vocals are in!”

DJ Khaled secures another Drake feature & says the VOCALS are in at his birthday party pic.twitter.com/wU9Fm86xDO — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 27, 2021

Most recently, DJ Khaled and Drake collaborated on “POPSTAR” and “Greece” from his Khaled Khaled album. Excited about another release?

