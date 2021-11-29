Longtime collaborators Dr. Dre and Xzibit seem to have more in common now that they are newly divorced men.

Over the weekend, the two linked up and Xzibit posted a picture of them on his Instagram. In the first photo, Xzibit wore the a shirt that had “N.W.D” on the front in the classic N.W.A. font. The next photo showed the back of the shirt, which read “Straight Outta Marriage” with Dre pointing at it.

In the caption, Xzibit wrote “Man, we over here healing and moving forward” with the hashtags “#NWD” and “#NiggazWitDivorces”

Wayment!! Let me find out Xzibit and Dr. Dre over there forming a new organization 😩 pic.twitter.com/q6AdIZVXnq — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 28, 2021

Earlier this year, Xzibit’s wife of 6 and a half years filed for a divorce. Their divorce had been under wraps since it was first reported, unlike Dr. Dre’s divorce which has been messy to say the least and has made multiple headlines.

Earlier this month, it was reported just how much was at stake for Dre. According to documents, Dre has $180 million in cash, $260 million in real estate, and $6 million in stock. Nicole Young reportedly asked that Dre pay her $4 million in legal fees and $300k in temporary spousal support.