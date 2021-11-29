Fans who are contemplating attending Ye, formerly known as Kanye West and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” will spend major funds to get a ticket.

The benefit concert announcement left many fans to think the concert was free. However in a recent Instagram post by DJ Akademiks, which highlighted the price range for the tickets, that is quite the contrary. Ak posted that the lower bowl section of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum falls just under a whopping 75-hundred dollars without taxes and fees.

According to reports, the baseline price for nosebleed seats for the show start at 200-dollars, with select seats going for just over 12-hundred dollars on Ticketmaster.

The ‘Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” is set for December 9th at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

