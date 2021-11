J. Cole’s “pride . is . the. devil” is currently running up the score, officially receiving platinum certification. The Lil Baby-featured single is off Cole’s The Off Season album and is nominated for the 2022 Grammy awards.

Cole’s entire The Off Season album is up for Best Rap Album, competing against Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Ye and Nas.

You can catch all of the nominees here. Who do you think should win best rap album?

