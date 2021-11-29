Mariah Carey is bringing her life story to the television screen. It was announced over the weekend that Carey is planning to adapt her memoir The Meaning of Mariah into an eight-part television series with the help of director, Lee Daniels.

According to Allhiphop.com, Mariah shared an update with Z100 host Garrett Vogel.

Mariah who was asked if she would ever consider staging a musical based on her life and hits, responded “We did the book, and we are getting it together. I’m working with my friend Lee Daniels. And we are talking about the adaptation of my book. I would rather do that.”

Advertisement

She added, “Lee is probably going to hear this and kill me but it’s probably going to be an eight-part series.”

This news follows the launch of McDonald’s Mariah Menu for 12 days of holiday deals.

It’s unclear when the show will arrive. Check out the full interview below.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.