Meek Mill has another Dreamchasers mixtape loading up. The Philly emcee is making this one an investment, as the final installment will be released as an NFT.

“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022 you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed,” Meek announced.

Meek Mill's final "Dreamchasers" mixtape to be released as NFT. pic.twitter.com/rEWe1cQlIU — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 28, 2021

Earlier this year, Meek dropped off his Expensive Pain album featuring Vory, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Lil Uzi Vert, Giggy, and Young Thug. Meek turned to one of the best tracks on his new album for his latest video. Grabbing the title track, “Expensive Pain,” Meek takes you on a private plane and shows the other fruits of his labor. You can watch it below.

