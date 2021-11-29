Reginae Carter rocked out all weekend long, counting down to her birthday in a series of photos from photoshoots and a carousel of photos she shared on IG. The 23-year old actress whose birthday is today, November 29, shared her punk-inspired looks all weekend with her 6 million followers. The official countdown to her birthday, included a star-studded birthday skate bash and to get everyone in the “Rock Star” mood she went to Instagram in a rocked-out look complete with guitar, fishnet bodysuit, a messy ponytail, and of course roller skates. With a captioned that read: “Tonight is the night 🎸🎸🎸🤘🏾🤘🏾 Come turn up with me at my party🥳🥳 I can’t wait to see everybody in their rockstar looks tonight 🤘🏾 #rockandrollwithreginae”.

Her outfit of the night in the skating rink included black nails, a spiked bustier, a black and white wig, and dramatic black makeup.

All of her guests followed suit and joined in on the rock and roll fun, dressing in total character, take a look at some of our favorites:

Toya Johnson

Zonnique

Kali