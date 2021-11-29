DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins is headed to Milwaukee. The veteran center is signing with the current NBA champions in a non-guaranteed deal.

ESPN notes teams must guarantee contracts for the balance of the season by Jan. 7. Cousins is set to fill in for Brook Lopez, who has been out with a back injury. In 2021, Cousins assisted the Clippers through their playoff run and across his career he has averaged 20.4 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Joining the Bucks will reunite DeMarcus Cousins with his New Orleans Pelicans teammate Jrue Holiday.

