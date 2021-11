LeBron James is on the receiving end of a fine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture. The gesture was made popular by Sam Cassell and is often referred to as the “Big Balls” dance.

James executed the dance after putting the Indiana Pacers away with a fade-away three-pointer over Myles Turner in the Lakers 124-116 win in Indiana. Earlier in the game, Bron had two fans bounced from the game by referees and officials after they screamed offensive remarks at him.