T-Pain started his career in an era before streaming numbers influenced the Billboard charts and success wasn’t as easy as having a viral song. His debut album, the gold-certified Rappa Ternt Sanga, arrived in 2005 and he’s watched the music industry go through major changes over the past 16 years.

The king of autotune shared his thoughts on today’s generation and implored younger artists to consider their future.

“The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and [I] really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth,” he tweeted. “It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start.”

Advertisement

The way that artists are starting to believe that momentary popularity is better than longevity is super disturbing and really want y’all to think about the future and generational wealth. It’s bigger than right now. You got a lot of lives in your hands and a generation to start — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 27, 2021

T-Pain is known for handing out advice for aspiring artists whether on Twitch, Twitter, Instagram, or during interviews. In July, the ‘Buy You A Drink’ artist suffered an epic meltdown on Twitch while ripping apart some recent music submissions he’d received.

“You know when your shit sounds like somebody else’s shit,” he begins. “You’re making it because you’re in the studio like, ‘What’s the number one record now? We need to make another one of those.’ Stop doing that! Stop! You’re not original! Give me some original shit!”

“Are you seriously telling me that you sat here watch me tell a bitch to eat a dick and you thought that wasn’t original? Are you seriously sitting here telling me ‘eat a dick’ is the bad part of music? Stop!! Just fucking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music!”