Things are getting out of hand in the bedroom for T-Pain on the raunchy new song about risky sexual escapades, titled “Shootin’ Up the Club,” which he teased on Twitter Friday (Nov. 26).

On the new song, Teddy Penderass Down comes out to play with a passionate love interest eager to hypnotize the Florida recording artist with her seductive touch and raunchy demands that will lead to T-Pain’s inability to control himself — and makes a grave mistake. The song starts with the sex-driven T-Pain exposing the lover’s selfish intentions, he sings, “She keeps asking me: ‘What we are?’/ I’m not trying to do relationships, I’m just trying to have some ‘relations’ quick./ And I know she don’t want to be alone, tomorrow.”

“Shootin’ Up The Club” is a trendy phrase used when referring to unprotected sex in relationships. The new track is T-Pain’s third release this year via Nappy Boy Entertainment/EMPIRE. T-Pain released his last album, 1Up, in 2019 — his first indie album since his departure from RCA in 2017.

“Shootin’ Up The Club” follows Pain’s latest single, “I’m Cool With That,” which he shared an official visual to earlier this month. Pain’s last single, “I Like Dat” featuring Kehlani, released last July, peaked at #10 on Billboard Charts. T-Pain is currently working on his seventh studio album — untitled.

In related news, T-Pain has been very vocal about today’s artist’s development on Twitter. In the last few months, he has addressed rappers sounding the same, wanting fame instead of longevity and so much more. Among the tirades, he released a mixology book, Can I Mix You A Drink, out now at all major retailers and starred in the new Google Black Friday campaign with Normani and comedian Desi Banks.

Now, press play on the new T-Pain track below.