A social media post from songstress Teyana Taylor revealed that the “Gonna Love Me” singer was hospitalized over the weekend, halting her “The Last Rose Pedal” Farewell Tour date in Connecticut.

Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday to apologize to her fans for not making her Connecticut date, stating that her body was basically shutting down and she had to know “when to sit down.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all,” Taylor penned. “Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.”

The Last Rose Pedal is said to be Taylor’s last tour, citing her being unappreciated by the G.O.O.D. Music team. Also, the Harlem born singer’s doctors found lumps under her breasts earlier this year, prompting an emergency surgery before hitting the road to tour this fall.